Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.90 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,929,856.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

