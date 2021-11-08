California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.60 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Carter’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Carter’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Carter’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSE CRI opened at $104.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

