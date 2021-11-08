California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Flowers Foods worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,485,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 539,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

