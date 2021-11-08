California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.99 Million Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in South State were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in South State during the first quarter worth $307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South State by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the first quarter worth $29,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in South State during the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in South State during the first quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

