California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,701 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of H&R Block worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in H&R Block by 256.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

