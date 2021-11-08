Calithera Biosciences (CALA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CALA opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calithera Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Calithera Biosciences worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.