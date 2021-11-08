Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $668.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $97.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

