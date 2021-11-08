Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$28.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCO shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.97. 2,109,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.45. The stock has a market cap of C$13.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -406.63. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

