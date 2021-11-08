Canaccord Genuity Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $115.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $108.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,359 shares of company stock worth $12,269,926.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $13,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,281,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

