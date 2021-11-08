Canaccord Genuity Trims Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Target Price to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.53 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

