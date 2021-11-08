Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 172.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 25.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 526.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $191.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

