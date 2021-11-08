Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.62 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 284.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,022 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

