Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,062 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evergy by 256.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,440,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,733,000 after acquiring an additional 784,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

