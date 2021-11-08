Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2,375.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

