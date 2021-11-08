Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.56 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

