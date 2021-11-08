Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,943 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl raised its position in VeriSign by 97.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 370.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 171.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $232.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.11. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock worth $5,598,954 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

