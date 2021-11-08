Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.26.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$54.21 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.32 and a 12-month high of C$54.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market cap of C$64.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at C$96,062,488.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

