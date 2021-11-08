Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 342,441 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

