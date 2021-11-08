Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires 68 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $960.58. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $897.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $882.84. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $645.12 and a fifty-two week high of $967.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

