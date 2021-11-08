Cape ANN Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 547,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547,674. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

