Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.13. 69,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.