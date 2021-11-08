Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 92 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 614,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $71,291,000 after buying an additional 556,937 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $125.53. 63,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,591. The company has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

