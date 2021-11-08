CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

CTRE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 120.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

