Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 268 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of PRF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,363. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $122.42 and a 52 week high of $171.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.85.

