Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,983.46. 36,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,829.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,613.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,006.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

