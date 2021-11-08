Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,128,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 579,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $170.22. 185,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $503.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

