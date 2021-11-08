Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,216. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.31 and a one year high of $82.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

