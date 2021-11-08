Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 10,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $51.35. 191,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

