Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 127 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.19.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $351.41. 65,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,661. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $346.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

