Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

