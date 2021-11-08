CashHand (CHND) Tops One Day Volume of $38,298.00

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a total market cap of $140,894.64 and approximately $38,298.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00090762 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001080 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,322,496 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.