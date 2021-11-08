Castleark Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $68,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

