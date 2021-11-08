Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.