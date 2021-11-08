Castleark Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 187,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 895,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AY. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ AY opened at $39.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

