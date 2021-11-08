Castleark Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 860 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,665,468. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $493.78 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.25 and a twelve month high of $519.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

