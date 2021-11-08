Castleark Management LLC Sells 132,615 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,615 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avient by 602.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

