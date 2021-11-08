Catex Token Market Cap Achieves $802,563.93 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $802,563.93 and approximately $2,602.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00232976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00096334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

