CCUniverse (UVU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $174.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $19,889.39 and approximately $174.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004989 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001082 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.