Cellebrite DI (CLBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

