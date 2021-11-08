Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.80

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 2,669,359 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.