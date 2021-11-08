Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%.
Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
