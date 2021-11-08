Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centerra Gold stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.