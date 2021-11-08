Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

