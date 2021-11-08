Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CERT opened at $42.90 on Monday. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $533,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $354,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,366,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,552,923 shares of company stock worth $436,581,347. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

