CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

