CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CGI stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
