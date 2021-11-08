ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $24.69

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $26.61. ChargePoint shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 346,640 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

