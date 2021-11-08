Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 62,576 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $28,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $43.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.