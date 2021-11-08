Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.810-$7.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.020-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.05. 17,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,784. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

