Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.83

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 4850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

