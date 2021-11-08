Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
