Christopher Couch Buys 1,500 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) insider Christopher Couch acquired 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CPS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $381.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

