Christopher Couch Buys 1,500 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) insider Christopher Couch acquired 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:CPS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $381.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.16.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.
Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
